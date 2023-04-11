Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $146.18 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.78 or 0.00035702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $146.18 million and $9.90 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00130280 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00053126 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,566,481 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

