Humanscape Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $11.68 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and $2.40 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

