Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 801,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

