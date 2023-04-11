Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,688 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,304,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,092,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

