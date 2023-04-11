Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 2,097.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.6% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. 1,430,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.