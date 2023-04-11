Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2,097.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.6% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. 1,430,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

