Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 723,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 695,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12,536.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 504,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,217,725 shares of company stock worth $163,007,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of AMC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 24,042,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,224,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

