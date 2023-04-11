Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 9,323,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,369,533. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

