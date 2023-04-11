Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 188 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.57. 600,102 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.