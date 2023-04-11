Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,756 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 230,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,835. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

