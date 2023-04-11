IAMGOLD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 17,481 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,172% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,374 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 3,270,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,112. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Stories

