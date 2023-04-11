ICON (ICX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.87 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $297.91 million and $29.87 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,096,227 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 953,944,499.5623214 with 953,944,518.2847414 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.31453235 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $43,064,921.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

