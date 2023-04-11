IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Boosted by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.94. The stock had a trading volume of 84,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,714. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $525.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.