Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.53 and a 1 year high of C$20.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

