Insider Buying: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Purchases 5,925 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang bought 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $13,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Thursday, April 6th, Philip Liang purchased 3,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Philip Liang acquired 73,900 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $152,973.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Philip Liang purchased 73,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $125,685.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Philip Liang acquired 49,800 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,026.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Philip Liang bought 37,100 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Liang acquired 30,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang bought 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,375.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang acquired 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang bought 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang purchased 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,977.45.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 313,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,873. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $299.78 million, a P/E ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.