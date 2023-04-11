Insider Buying: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Purchases 5,925 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang bought 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $13,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 6th, Philip Liang purchased 3,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, Philip Liang acquired 73,900 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $152,973.00.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Philip Liang purchased 73,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $125,685.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Philip Liang acquired 49,800 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,026.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Philip Liang bought 37,100 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Liang acquired 30,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang bought 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,375.00.
- On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang acquired 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang bought 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang purchased 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,977.45.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 313,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,873. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $299.78 million, a P/E ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
