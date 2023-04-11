Insider Selling: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells 122,607 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $1,273,886.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,172,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,910,882.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $1,290,587.13.

HireRight Price Performance

NYSE:HRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. 412,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,223. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

