Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells 18,826 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $416,995.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,825 shares in the company, valued at $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of USM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. 21,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,646. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,869,000 after acquiring an additional 110,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,207,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,075,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 708,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on USM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

