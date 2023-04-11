Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells 18,826 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $416,995.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,825 shares in the company, valued at $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of USM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. 21,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,646. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $32.65.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on USM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.
United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
