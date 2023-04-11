inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.28 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 5% lower against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $196.94 million and $3.28 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00028613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018373 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,106.46 or 0.99931352 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00701422 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,697,149.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.