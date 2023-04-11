Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICPT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $633.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.