Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

