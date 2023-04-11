International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,158 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 4.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $320,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.