International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is Diametric Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Diametric Capital LP reduced its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,014 shares during the period. International Game Technology comprises about 3.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of International Game Technology worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,703 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 212,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,443. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Articles

