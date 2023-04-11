Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00017223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $36.04 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,459,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,320,027 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

