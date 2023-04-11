Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,223,000.

NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,591. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

