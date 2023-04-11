Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $230,774,000. QVR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,785,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,870,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.99 and a 200 day moving average of $286.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

