Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $316.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,785,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,870,582. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $347.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

