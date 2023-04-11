Investors Purchase High Volume of TETRA Technologies Call Options (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 422% compared to the typical daily volume of 576 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on TTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
TETRA Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of TTI stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 780,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,166. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $400.13 million, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TETRA Technologies Company Profile
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
Further Reading
