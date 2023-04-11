iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Trimmed by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $104.14. The company had a trading volume of 140,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

