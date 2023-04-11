iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16,805.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $517.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

