iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Boosted by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $72.42. 103,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,410. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $73.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

