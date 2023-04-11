iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Reduced by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

