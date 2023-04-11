iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. 358,858 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

