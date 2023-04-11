iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,311 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 358,858 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

