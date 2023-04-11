iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.76. 8,031,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,604,309. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

