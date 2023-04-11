iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 121,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,219. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

