iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,426 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.0% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.10. 1,295,820 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

