iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.00

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 21781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

