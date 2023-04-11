iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 440,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 207,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.22. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $261.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.