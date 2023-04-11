J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.88

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 9358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JSAIY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 228 ($2.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.00.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
