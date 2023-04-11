JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Trading 5.8% Higher

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.13. 38,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 541,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,096,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,339.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,800 shares of company stock worth $998,260. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.