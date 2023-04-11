Jessup Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 31,111 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.52. 11,916,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,966,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.23 and a 200 day moving average of $182.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.69.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,773 shares of company stock worth $23,587,650. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

