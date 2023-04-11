Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 10,510 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,510 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. 1,996,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,821,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,012 shares of company stock worth $4,280,034. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

