Jessup Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after buying an additional 417,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,983,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,058,000 after buying an additional 356,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $20,963,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. 152,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,044. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

