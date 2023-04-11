Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes $356,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,109 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

CLF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. 3,209,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,320,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

