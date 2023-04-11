Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000. MSCI comprises approximately 3.4% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.36. 56,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,205. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.33.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.