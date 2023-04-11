Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.91. 996,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,727. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

