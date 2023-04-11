Jet Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $137,968.68 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $20.32 million and approximately $137,968.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

