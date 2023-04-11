JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $310,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,271,542 shares in the company, valued at $150,520,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $318,750.00.
  • On Friday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 8th, Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20.
  • On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 475,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,529. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.