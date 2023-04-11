JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $310,500.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,271,542 shares in the company, valued at $150,520,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $318,750.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 475,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,529. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

