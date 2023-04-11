John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

PDT stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

