Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Up 14.3%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 401,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 315,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

