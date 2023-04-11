JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on May 19th

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Performance
Shares of JSGI opened at GBX 313.52 ($3.88) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 301 ($3.73) and a one year high of GBX 367 ($4.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.90 million, a PE ratio of -153.73 and a beta of 0.58.
About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income
