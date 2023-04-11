JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on May 19th

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JSGI opened at GBX 313.52 ($3.88) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 301 ($3.73) and a one year high of GBX 367 ($4.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.90 million, a PE ratio of -153.73 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

